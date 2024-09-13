iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,059,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,038,000 after acquiring an additional 420,053 shares during the period. Gray Foundation acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,890,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,386,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,394.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 90,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,509 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $145.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.23. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $150.17.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

