iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.61 and last traded at $31.66. 5,365,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 30,653,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,974,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,196,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

