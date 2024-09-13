iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:XHB) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:XHB – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$19.67 and last traded at C$19.69. Approximately 12,151 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 4,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.70.
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.19.
