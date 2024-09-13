iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.74

Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.74 and last traded at $53.74, with a volume of 11026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.58.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 59,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 40,213 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

