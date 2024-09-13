iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.36

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.36 and last traded at $58.28, with a volume of 59107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.05.
iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.
About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF
iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.
