iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $441,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,223,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $60.83.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.