iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.29

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.29 and last traded at $47.26, with a volume of 343725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.51.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
