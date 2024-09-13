iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.29

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.29 and last traded at $47.26, with a volume of 343725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.51.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

