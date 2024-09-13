iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 120.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

