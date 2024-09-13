iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Down 51.3% in August

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the August 15th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 123,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,051. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $915.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

