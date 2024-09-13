iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.54

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 52580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 61,854 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 336,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 72,955 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.