iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.25

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 58977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBDW. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 670,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 617,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 39,968 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

