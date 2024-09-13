iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $36.18. 2,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a market cap of $195.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (ISVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap value companies selected by a combination of technical and fundamental factors and also weighted by market-cap. ISVL was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

