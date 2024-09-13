iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Down 53.3% in August

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the August 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 110,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. 26,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

