iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $374,000. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,074,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $211.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

