iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $270.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $291.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

