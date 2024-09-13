iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.94. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

