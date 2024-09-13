Iterum Therapeutics’ (ITRM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRM opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.26.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.22. As a group, analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

