Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. Boston Partners grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,436,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14,897.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,737,000 after acquiring an additional 319,404 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 566,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,576,000 after acquiring an additional 219,221 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 276,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after acquiring an additional 218,560 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $29,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,273. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $154.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

