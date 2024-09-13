Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Senior Officer Sells C$18,550.00 in Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$18,550.00.

Jonathan Victor Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.79, for a total transaction of C$26,327.95.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,750 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.88, for a total transaction of C$18,300.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,750 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.63, for a total transaction of C$17,362.50.

On Thursday, August 15th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$28,488.75.

Jaguar Mining Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of Jaguar Mining stock opened at C$5.42 on Friday. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.12 and a 12-month high of C$5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of C$428.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jaguar Mining ( TSE:JAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of C$61.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.6633803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ventum Financial increased their price target on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jaguar Mining

About Jaguar Mining

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.