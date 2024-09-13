Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $481.77 and last traded at $481.77. 60 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $500.00.
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $499.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.87.
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Hotel REIT Investment
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- About the Markup Calculator
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.