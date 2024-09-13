Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JSPR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of JSPR opened at $21.47 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $300,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $740,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

