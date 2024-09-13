Jay David Caplan Sells 65,000 Shares of Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Stock

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) insider Jay David Caplan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,403.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fractyl Health Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GUTS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,180. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fractyl Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Fractyl Health, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fractyl Health

About Fractyl Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Fractyl Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fractyl Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fractyl Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 996,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,829 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health during the 1st quarter valued at $9,911,000. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fractyl Health during the 1st quarter worth $13,735,000.

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

