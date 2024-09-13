JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,280,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,211 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.27% of JD.com worth $110,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,009,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of JD.com by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after buying an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP grew its position in JD.com by 66.0% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,619 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $41,477,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

JD.com Price Performance

JD opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.