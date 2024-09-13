JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
JD Sports Fashion Price Performance
JDSPY stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
