Jean-Pierre Colin Sells 79,185 Shares of dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Stock

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Pierre Colin sold 79,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$13,303.08.
dynaCERT Trading Up 7.2 %
Shares of CVE:DYA opened at C$0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$264.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. dynaCERT Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.74.
About dynaCERT
