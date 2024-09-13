Jefferies Financial Group Increases Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to $23.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,429. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $88,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

