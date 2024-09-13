Jeffery George Lawson Acquires 9,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson bought 9,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.92 per share, with a total value of C$197,280.00.

Jeffery George Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Jeffery George Lawson purchased 3,500 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.21 per share, with a total value of C$95,235.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Jeffery George Lawson bought 7,500 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,850.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Jeffery George Lawson purchased 2,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.24 per share, with a total value of C$50,480.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$22.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.56. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$19.82 and a 52-week high of C$29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE ) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of C$14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$13.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.5066667 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.08.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

