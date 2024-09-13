Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0001 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $152,984.97 and $24.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

