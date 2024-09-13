Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Insider Buys 1,801 Shares

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) insider Rachel Kentleton purchased 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,403 ($18.35) per share, with a total value of £25,268.03 ($33,043.06).

Jet2 Stock Performance

JET2 opened at GBX 1,416 ($18.52) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,389.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,382.78. The stock has a market cap of £3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 817.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. Jet2 plc has a twelve month low of GBX 960 ($12.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,568 ($20.50).

Jet2 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Jet2’s previous dividend of $4.00. Jet2’s payout ratio is 882.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JET2 has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.85) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.15) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.54) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

