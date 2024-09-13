Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Update

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Jiuzi Stock Up 13.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JZXN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 153,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,456. Jiuzi has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $67.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

Jiuzi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.