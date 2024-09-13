Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Update

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Jiuzi Stock Up 13.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JZXN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 153,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,456. Jiuzi has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $67.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.
Jiuzi Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jiuzi
- What is a Dividend King?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.