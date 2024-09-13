JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.48.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $51.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $535.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,325,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,313. The company has a market capitalization of $237.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $554.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $35,655,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

