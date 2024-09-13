JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SVRA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savara currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

SVRA stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $697.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. Savara has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Savara will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,563,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,407 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,063,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 148,673 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

