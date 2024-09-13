John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.35

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $10.89. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 32,382 shares.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 68,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $653,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

