John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.35

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $10.89. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 32,382 shares.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
