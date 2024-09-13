Jonathan Neman Sells 7,400 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Neman sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $213,194.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,609,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Neman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Jonathan Neman sold 169,772 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $6,072,744.44.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 5.4 %

Sweetgreen stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

SG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sweetgreen

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SG. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.