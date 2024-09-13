JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GEHC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $87.46 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,454,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,121,000 after acquiring an additional 504,287 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

