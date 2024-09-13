JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Price Target to $9.50

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Braskem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.
Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 276.59% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braskem will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its stake in Braskem by 69.5% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 1,597,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 654,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Braskem by 872.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 268,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 240,744 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Braskem by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 174,250 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Braskem by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 94,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Braskem by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period.
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
