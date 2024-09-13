JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $285.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $280.00.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.50.

Shares of HII opened at $258.32 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $199.11 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.19 and its 200-day moving average is $267.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,247,000 after purchasing an additional 126,654 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

