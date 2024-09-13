JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.87

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.87 and last traded at $58.85, with a volume of 1030699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.50.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

