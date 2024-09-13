JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.17

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 22303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,999,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,115,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,139,000. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 45,518 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.