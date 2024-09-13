JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.17

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 22303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,999,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,115,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,139,000. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 45,518 shares during the period.
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
