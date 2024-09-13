Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,951 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $22,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,329,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter worth $128,089,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $115,922,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,797,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $319.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.12.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

