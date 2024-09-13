Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $18.39 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $1,668,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 40,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,391,986 shares of company stock worth $4,719,796,383. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.