Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 208,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Qiagen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 396.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Qiagen Price Performance

Qiagen stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.39. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $47.44.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

