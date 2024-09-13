Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 586,649 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 564.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,642 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 586,649 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $20,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,240,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,692,000 after purchasing an additional 663,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 82.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth $173,678,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 496,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,246,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $806,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $28.98 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

