Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 741,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,685 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $20.29 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,773.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,738,773.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,367.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,058 shares of company stock worth $4,018,188. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

