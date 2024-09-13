Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 2.14% of Sally Beauty worth $23,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,784,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,057,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,188 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,731,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,339,000 after acquiring an additional 535,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 131,603 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $12.50 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

