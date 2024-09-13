Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 34,826 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 862,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,826 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.51% of Lincoln National worth $26,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 106.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 249.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

