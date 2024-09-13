Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $19.02 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 380,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,016,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Kroger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 19.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after buying an additional 134,062 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kroger by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 7.2 %

NYSE KR opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

