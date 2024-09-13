Kaspa (KAS) Trading 18% Higher This Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 18% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and approximately $38.14 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,681,350,100 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,677,714,597.99958. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.16598459 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $35,986,151.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

