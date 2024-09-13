KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $61.36

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.36, but opened at $58.50. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $57.92, with a volume of 45,301 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.04.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.36. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KB. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 195.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 100,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,413 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 370,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,409,000 after buying an additional 62,455 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

