KB Home’s (KBH) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered KB Home from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.71.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in KB Home by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in KB Home by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

